Hose assembly TR pipe cleaning DN6 14MPa
10 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).
10 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|140
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Length (m)
|10
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.1
Compatible machines
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