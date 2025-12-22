Household kit
Handy accessory kit for switching between dry floor nozzle and upholstery nozzle. Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.
With its switchable dry floor nozzle and upholstery nozzle, the household kit includes ideal accessories for lots of common household cleaning tasks. The floor nozzle is switched using a foot switch, making it suitable for both carpeted floors and hard floors, while the practical upholstery nozzle with two thread lifters is ideal for gentle vacuuming on upholstered furniture and other upholstery.
Features and benefits
Switchable dry floor nozzle
- It has an ergonomic foot switch to quickly and easily adjust the floor nozzle for different floor coverings (e.g. carpet or laminate/parquet).
- The symbols for carpet and hard floor, familiar from dry vacuum cleaners, make it very easy to select the right setting.
Including parking clip (can only be used for WD vacuum cleaners)
- Can be attached to the floor nozzle if desired.
- Designed for quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and nozzle during working interruptions.
Upholstery nozzle with two thread lifters
- For gentle and thorough cleaning of upholstery, upholstered furniture and textile surfaces.
Accessory kit for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (-part)
|3
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|ID 35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 65 x 257
Application areas
- Carpet
- Carpets
- Hard floors
- Upholstery
- Upholstered furniture
- Mattresses