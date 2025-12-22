Interchangeable attachment home & garden for WB 120 and WB 100

For thorough cleaning of resistant surfaces around the home: The wash brush interchangeable attachment Home & Garden for the rotating wash brush.

The black bristles of the wash brush interchangeable attachment Home & Garden are tougher than the transparent bristles of the interchangeable attachment Universal – making it easier to remove stubborn dirt. Ideal for cleaning resistant surfaces such as stone, metal or plastic with the rotating wash brush. The attachment is compatible with the WB 120 rotating wash brush and the previous model, the WB 100 brush.

Features and benefits
Tough black bristles
  • Easy cleaning of stubborn dirt.
For surfaces around the home
  • Ideal for cleaning resistant surfaces such as stone, metal and plastic.
Optional accessories
  • More versatility for the rotating wash brush.
Compatibility
  • Can be used with the WB 120 rotating wash brush and the previous model, the WB 100 brush.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 153 x 153 x 58
Videos
Application areas
  • Garage doors
  • Shelters (e.g. carports)
  • Blinds/roller shutters
