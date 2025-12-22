Interchangeable attachment universal for WB 120 and WB 100

The wash brush interchangeable attachment Universal for the rotating wash brush is ideally suited to cleaning all smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic.

The transparent bristles of the wash brush attachment can be used anywhere in an extremely wide range of cleaning tasks. The interchangeable attachment Universal for the WB 120 rotating wash brush is ideally suited to cleaning all smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic. The attachment is also compatible with the previous model, the WB 100 brush.

Features and benefits
Soft transparent bristles
  • Gentle, soft and efficient cleaning.
Can be used anywhere
  • For all smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic.
Optional accessories
  • More versatility for the rotating wash brush.
Compatibility
  • Can be used with the WB 120 rotating wash brush and the previous model, the WB 100 brush.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 153 x 153 x 48
Videos
Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Conservatories
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Garage doors
  • Blinds/roller shutters
  • Privacy screen elements
  • Windowsills
  • Balcony claddings
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
