Interchangeable attachment universal for WB 130
Ideal for cleaning all smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic: The interchangeable Universal attachment for the WB 130 rotating wash brush.
The transparent bristles of the wash brush attachment can be used anywhere in an extremely wide range of cleaning tasks. The interchangeable Universal attachment for the WB 130 rotating wash brush is ideally suited to cleaning all smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic.
Features and benefits
Soft transparent bristles
- Gentle, soft and efficient cleaning.
Can be used anywhere
- For all smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic.
Optional accessories
- More versatility for the WB 130 rotating wash brush.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|113 x 113 x 46
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Conservatories
- Garage doors
- Blinds/roller shutters
- Privacy screen elements
- Balcony claddings
- Windowsills