Large round brush cover set

Two premium microfibre covers for the large round brush for better dirt removal and for dazzling results using the large round brush.

Loosens and picks up dirt and grease even more effectively.Ideal for particularly heavy and stubborn dirt in bathrooms and kitchens. Even heavy soiling on the hob can be removed effortlessly.

Features and benefits
Premium microfibre
  • Ideal for gentle cleaning of very stubborn dirt on all hard surfaces in kitchens and bathrooms.
  • Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 120 x 120 x 15
Application areas
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Washbasin
  • Hobs
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Refrigerator (inside/outside)
  • Insides of cupboards, drawers
  • Exhaust hoods
  • Stainless steel
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited