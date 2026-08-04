Low-pressure Multi Jet

Versatile 4-in-1 multi-nozzle for the OC 3 and OC 4 mobile pressure washers with spot, flat, mist and stream jet for a range of different applications. Easy to adjust simply by turning the nozzle head.

The multi jet provides four spray types in a single nozzle: spot jet, flat jet, mist jet and stream jet. The multi-nozzle is therefore ideally suited to a wide variety of applications, without even having to change the attachment. Simply turn the nozzle head to select the right jet. The bayonet adapter makes it quick and easy to switch accessories. The Multi Jet is compatible with all OC 3 and OC 4 models.

Features and benefits
Low-pressure Multi Jet: 4-in-1 multi-nozzle
4-in-1 multi-nozzle
Combines four different spray types in a single nozzle. The symbols on the nozzle head indicate the corresponding spray type.
Low-pressure Multi Jet: Time saving
Time saving
No need for time-consuming nozzle changes. Simply turn the nozzle head to select the right jet.
Low-pressure Multi Jet: Cleaning and watering all in one
Cleaning and watering all in one
It is not necessary to switch to a garden hose and spray gun.
Flat stream
  • Universal jet for cleaning a wide range of objects and surfaces.
Point jet
  • Ultra-powerful jet for removing stubborn dirt and spot cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.
Mist jet
  • Gentle spray jet for more delicate jobs (e.g. washing dogs or watering plants).
Stream jet
  • Watering plants.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 119 x 59 x 59
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Tent/camping equipment
  • Pets/dogs
  • Shoes/hiking boots
  • Sports equipment (surfboard, kayak, stand-up paddle board)
  • Strollers/buggies
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
  • Flower tubs
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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