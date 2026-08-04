Microfibre cloth

With the high-quality fleece microfibre cloth, the cleaned objects can be dried before they are stored.

The quick-drying microfibre cloth is highly absorbent and can absorb a large amount of moisture and liquid. It has a pleasant fleecy texture and protects delicate surfaces. Measuring 40 × 40 cm in size, it is also ideal for drying bicycles before they are stored away.

Features and benefits
High-quality fleece microfibre cloth
  • For drying cleaned objects before they are stored.
microfibre
  • Absorbs a large amount of water and dries quickly.
Fleecy
  • Protects surfaces.
Specifications

Technical data

Fabric fibre composition 80 % Polyester, 20 % Polyamid
Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 400 x 400 x 4
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Shoes/hiking boots
  • Strollers/buggies
  • Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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