Microfibre cloth
With the high-quality fleece microfibre cloth, the cleaned objects can be dried before they are stored.
The quick-drying microfibre cloth is highly absorbent and can absorb a large amount of moisture and liquid. It has a pleasant fleecy texture and protects delicate surfaces. Measuring 40 × 40 cm in size, it is also ideal for drying bicycles before they are stored away.
Features and benefits
High-quality fleece microfibre cloth
- For drying cleaned objects before they are stored.
microfibre
- Absorbs a large amount of water and dries quickly.
Fleecy
- Protects surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Fabric fibre composition
|80 % Polyester, 20 % Polyamid
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|400 x 400 x 4
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Shoes/hiking boots
- Strollers/buggies
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels