Microfibre cloth set

Microfibre cloth set contains 1 floor cloth and 1 cover of high-quality microfibres for hand tool. For better dirt pick up.

Microfibre cloth set contains 1 floor cloth and 1 cover of high-quality microfibres for hand tool. For better dirt pick up and removal. Floor cloth suitable for use with standard and large floor tool for Kärcher steam cleaners. Place cover over hand tool to clean. For cleaning all tiled, natural stone, linoleum and PVC floors.

Features and benefits
Floor cloth of microfibres
  • Dirt is removed effortlessly and absorbed in the cloth
  • Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.
Microfibre cover for hand tool
  • Dirt is removed effortlessly and absorbed in the cloth
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 200 x 125 x 45
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Wall tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Hobs
  • Exhaust hoods
  • Refrigerator (inside/outside)
  • Hard floors
  • Kitchens
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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