Mini angled nozzle, 90°, XS

Mini angled nozzle for use in small spaces. Directs the jet through 90° laterally. Protrudes 63 mm laterally, length: 240 mm. The set consists of four parts: 1 x union nut 1 x extension piece, 100 mm (5.321-971.0) 1 x elbow attachment, 90° (5.321-973.0) 1 x nozzle tip (5.321-977.0) Supports as many extension pieces as needed. The elbow attachment and nozzle piece can be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 300 x 60 x 40
Compatible machines
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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