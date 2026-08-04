Nozzle kit for FR, 400 l/h - 450 l/h

Machine-specific nozzle kit comprising power nozzles and screw connections. For the optimal performance of Kärcher surface cleaners (400-450 l/h).

Machine-specific nozzle kit comprising power nozzles and screw connections. For the optimal performance of Kärcher surface cleaners (400 to 450 l/h). Suitable for the following models: 2.640-679, 2.640-355 and 2.641-065.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/h) 400 / 450
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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