Parquet nozzle

The Kärcher parquet nozzle with soft bristles for the gentle cleaning of parquet floors and other sensitive hard floors.

Parquet nozzle with soft bristles for a gentle cleaning of hard floors such as parquet and laminate as well as cork, PVC, linoleum and tiled floors.

Features and benefits
Suitable accessory for the Kärcher VC 2 and VC 3 vacuum cleaners
Parquet nozzle with soft bristles
  • For a gentle cleaning of hard floors
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 301 x 115 x 178
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Sensitive surfaces
