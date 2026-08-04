Pet cleaning brush

For thoroughly brushing animal fur: the fur-cleaning brush removes even stubborn dirt from fur.

With the fur-cleaning brush, you can easily brush stubborn dirt out of the animal's fur. The pleasantly soft rubber material is flexible and adapts to the animal. The stainless steel prongs with nubs feel pleasant for the animal. And the hand strap can be adjusted to different operators.

Features and benefits
Pet Cleaning Brush
  • Removes stubborn dirt from the animal's fur.
Stainless steel prongs with nubs
  • Comfortable for the pet.
Adjustable hand strap
  • Adjustable for different operators.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 131 x 83 x 50
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Pets/dogs
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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