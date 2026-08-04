Pet towel

Special microfibre cloth for drying off dogs. Absorbs a lot of water and eliminates unpleasant odours.

Using the high-quality microfibre cloth, dogs and other pets can be dried off after cleaning and washing. Microfibre is very absorbent and is therefore particularly suitable for animals. After use, odour formation is prevented and the cloth dries quickly. Measuring 100 × 40 cm, it is also big enough to dry large dogs and other large animals.

Features and benefits
Special microfibre cloth
  • For drying pets after cleaning.
microfibre
  • Absorbs a large amount of water and does not generate any unpleasant odours.
Soft
  • Comfortable for the pet.
Specifications

Technical data

Fabric fibre composition 80 % Polyester, 20 % Polyamid
Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1000 x 600 x 5
Application areas
  • Pets/dogs
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

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For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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