Pipe cleaning hose, DN 6, 30 m, max. 120 bar
30 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).
30 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|140
|Connection thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Length (m)
|30
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.4
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