Power nozzle 40°, 050
Power nozzle with a 40° spray angle and fan jet, suitable for large areas and sensitive surfaces.
Power nozzle with a 40° spray angle and fan jet, suitable for large areas and sensitive surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Nozzle size ( )
|50
|Angle (°)
|40
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Colour
|silver
Compatible machines
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.