Power nozzle set

The power nozzle set contains a power nozzle incl. extension piece. Perfect for effortless, eco-friendly cleaning in hard-to-reach areas, e.g. corners and crevices.

The power nozzle and extension piece included in the set significantly increases the cleaning power of the detail nozzle. The steam jet is even more effective and ensures effortless, eco-friendly cleaning in hard-to-reach areas, e.g. corners, edges and crevices. Suitable for numerous applications in the kitchen, bathroom and WC.

Features and benefits
Narrowed opening for steam outlet
  • The cleaning power of the steam jet is also increased.
  • The increased cleaning power enables dirt to be easily removed from crevices and corners.
Extension piece for the detail nozzle
  • Effortlessly access hard-to-reach areas.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 107 x 21 x 21
Application areas
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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