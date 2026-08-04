RCF 3 multi-surface roller
Microfibre rollers for gentle wet cleaning of all hard floors with the RCF 3 robot mop. Lint-free, highly absorbent and hard-wearing. Suitable for machine washing up to 60 °C.
The Kärcher RCF 3 robot mop's multi-surface roller is made of high-quality microfibre for gentle wet cleaning on all hard floors – even parquet. The roller is lint-free, absorbent and extremely hard-wearing – ideal for extensive cleaning runs and for a clean, streak-free result. If the roller needs to be replaced or cleaned, it can be changed in next to no time without using any tools and without coming into contact with dirt. Simply pull out the used roller and clip in the new one, that's it! The multi-surface roller can be washed in the washing machine at up to 60 °C ready to be used again.
Features and benefits
100 % high-quality microfibres
- Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
- Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Easy roller replacement
- The roller can be changed quick as a flash without the need to use force or any tools, simply pull out the roller, clip in a new one, and that's it!
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|60 x 60 x 248
Application areas
- Sealed hard floors