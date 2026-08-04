Roller brush 500 medium

Medium-hard brush attachment for use with hydraulic drive (4.762-584.0). Suitable for sensitive façades, foils and fabrics. Easy and safe quick-change system.

Features and benefits
Streak-free cleaning close to the edge
  • Bristles at the side as damping protection and for cleaning close to the edge.
  • Streak-free cleaning results thanks to diagonal bristles in the middle of the brush.
Intuitive colour coding
  • Colour coding facilitates the selection of the appropriate brush attachment.
Quick-change mechanism
  • Quick brush replacement for simple adaptation to the cleaning task.
Specifications

Technical data

Inlet temperature (°C) 40
Colour red
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.7
Videos
Application areas
  • For cleaning façades with natural stone, plaster or wood surfaces
  • For cleaning roller shutters and blinds
  • For cleaning fabrics and membrane foils
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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For Professional Machines 

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(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

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For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

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(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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