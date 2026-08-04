Side brush

For optimum cleaning results: set with two high-quality side brushes for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner.

The set contains two side brushes for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner. When the device is performing a cleaning task, the high-quality side brush ensures optimum cleaning results on all hard floors such as tiles, laminate, wooden floors, PVC or linoleum, especially in corners and along edges. Changing the side brushes is extremely easy thanks to the tool-free click fastening.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 131 x 131 x 33
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

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Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

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For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

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Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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