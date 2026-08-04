The soft sponge is ideal for scratch-free and gentle intermediate cleaning of smooth and sensitive surfaces, such as glass, mirrors and varnished surfaces. The optimum cleaning power is provided by a combination of pressure jet and water-saturated sponge. The easily replaceable sponge is attached to the handle piece with hook-and-loop fasteners. An anti-slip profile on the handle ensures safe and comfortable operation. The ergonomic shape fits the hand perfectly. The sponge is attached with hook-and-loop fasteners, making it quick and easy to replace if necessary. As water is only used when the trigger on the device is actuated, the water consumption can be controlled very efficiently and individually. This way, the battery life is conserved at the same time. The sponge can be attached by simply sliding it onto the trigger gun. The sponge is compatible with all OC 3 mobile outdoor cleaners.