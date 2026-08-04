Sponge

Ideal for mobile cleaning of smooth and sensitive surfaces. The sponge can be attached directly to the trigger gun of the pressure washer.

The soft sponge is ideal for scratch-free and gentle intermediate cleaning of smooth and sensitive surfaces, such as glass, mirrors and varnished surfaces. The optimum cleaning power is provided by a combination of pressure jet and water-saturated sponge. The easily replaceable sponge is attached to the handle piece with hook-and-loop fasteners. An anti-slip profile on the handle ensures safe and comfortable operation. The ergonomic shape fits the hand perfectly. The sponge is attached with hook-and-loop fasteners, making it quick and easy to replace if necessary. As water is only used when the trigger on the device is actuated, the water consumption can be controlled very efficiently and individually. This way, the battery life is conserved at the same time. The sponge can be attached by simply sliding it onto the trigger gun. The sponge is compatible with all OC 3 mobile outdoor cleaners.

Features and benefits
Sponge: Replaceable sponge
Replaceable sponge
Cleans gently and effectively. Easy to retrofit for hygienic cleaning at all times.
Sponge: Ergonomic shape with anti-slip profile
Ergonomic shape with anti-slip profile
Comfortable and easy to grip for safe and fatigue-free work. Low weight makes work comfortable.
Sponge: Mountable on the trigger gun
Mountable on the trigger gun
One-hand operation for greater flexibility.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 271 x 75 x 184
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Sensitive surfaces
  • Bicycles
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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