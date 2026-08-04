Spray lance

For connecting Kärcher medium-pressure washers and accessories using the Quick Connect adapter. Compatible with all KHB and OC 6-18 models.

The spray lance connects all KHB and OC 6-18 models and their accessories using the Quick Connect adapter. It facilitates ergonomic working and, by increasing the distance, it also largely protects the user from spray water. The spray lance is compatible with all KHB and OC 6-18 models. Its application requires accessories with Quick Connect adapter, such as the MJ 24 Multi Jet.

Features and benefits
Connecting Kärcher KHB and OC 6-18 accessories using the Quick Connect adapter
  • Ergonomic working and high degree of protection against spray water.
Colour coding at bayonet fitting
  • Clear distinction to pressure washer accessories.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 384 x 40 x 37
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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