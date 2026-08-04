Spray lance 600 mm

Spray lance in 600mm stainless steel, can be rotated 360º under pressure for professional high pressure washers. Compatible: All Kärcher professional pressure washer

Spray lances in various length versions, stainless steel with hand screw fitting. Ergonomically shaped handle bowls to ensure optimum handling and insulation. 360° rotatable under pressure.

Features and benefits
Ergonomic carrying handle
  • Long lifetime.
  • Robust tubular steel frame.
Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.7
Compatible machines
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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