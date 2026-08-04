Spray lance 600 mm
Spray lance in 600mm stainless steel, can be rotated 360º under pressure for professional high pressure washers. Compatible: All Kärcher professional pressure washer
Spray lances in various length versions, stainless steel with hand screw fitting. Ergonomically shaped handle bowls to ensure optimum handling and insulation. 360° rotatable under pressure.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic carrying handle
- Long lifetime.
- Robust tubular steel frame.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.7