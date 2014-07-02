Suction brush

Rotatable suction brush (DN 35) with high-quality synthetic hair bristles. Dimensions of the brush attachment: 70 × 45 mm. 

Thanks to the rotatable suction brush in DN 35 from Kärcher, the inclination angle of the brush can be adapted to the surface to be cleaned. This means that the suction brush with high-quality synthetic hair bristles extends the possible applications of the vacuum cleaner and improves the vacuuming result. Perfect, e.g., for cleaning furniture, wall panelling made of wood or natural stone, as well as skirting boards, or also for cleaning fittings during the vehicle interior cleaning.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Width (mm) 70
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 115 x 50 x 70
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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

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For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

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(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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