Textile care nozzle

Textile care nozzle for freshening up and smoothing clothes and textiles, as well as the effective elimination of odours. With integrated lint remover.

Textile care nozzle for freshening up and smoothing clothes and textiles, as well as the effective elimination of odours. The practical textile care nozzle can be used on hanging clothes and textiles in a convenient and space-saving arrangement. The integrated lint remover removes fluff in an instant.

Features and benefits
Lint remover
  • Easy removal of lint and hair from textiles.
Consistent steam output on the textile nozzle
  • Optimal flattening of textiles possible
  • Optimal refreshing of textiles possible
Slender shape
  • Easy ironing of sleeves
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 340 x 43 x 39
Application areas
  • Freshening up clothes and textiles
  • Garments that are suitable for ironing
  • Interiors
  • Dry dirt
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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