Triple nozzle, 042

Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Convenient spray adjustment. For machines with an injector, the low-pressure flat stream is useful for cleaning agent suction and application.

Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Robust, durable and non-clogging. Convenient selection of high-pressure point stream (0°), high-pressure flat stream (25°) and low-pressure flat stream (40°). For machines with an injector, the low-pressure flat stream is useful for cleaning agent suction and application.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (bar) 300
Nozzle size ( ) 42
Temperature (°C) max. 80
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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