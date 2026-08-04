Universal brush

The universal brush for optimal brush cleaning. It is mounted onto the trigger gun of the pressure washer, removes stubborn dirt and protects delicate components.

Thanks to water-permeable bristles, the universal brush, which can be mounted onto the trigger gun of the pressure washer, can loosen stubborn dirt and simultaneously rinse it away. The soft bristles protect delicate surfaces without compromising on cleaning performance. The brush has bristles all over and is therefore ideal for cleaning surfaces, but it is also suitable for complex geometries, like the gaps in bicycles.

Features and benefits
Can be attached to the trigger gun
  • One hand is therefore kept free.
Soft bristles
  • Remove stubborn dirt and rinse it away.
Bristles all over
  • For cleaning even in awkward places.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 200 x 80 x 80
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Tent/camping equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Strollers/buggies
  • Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
  • Shoes/hiking boots
  • Sports equipment (surfboard, kayak, stand-up paddle board)
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

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Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

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For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

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Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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