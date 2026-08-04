Upholstery nozzle for pet hair

Extra wide upholstery nozzle for reliably removing dirt, especially animal hair, from car and home textiles with Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.

The upholstery nozzle achieves excellent cleaning results thanks to its manoeuvrable underside and four extra-wide thread lifters, which cling perfectly to the surface to be cleaned when vacuuming. As a result, dirt, especially animal hair, is quickly and reliably picked up from textile surfaces in the car and home. The upholstery nozzle has a generous working width of 180 millimetres and is suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.

Features and benefits
Extra-wide nozzle (working width 180 mm) with manoeuvrable underside and four extra-wide thread lifters
  • Offers an improved cleaning performance and time savings compared to the standard upholstery nozzle.
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width (mm) NW 35
Working width (mm) 180
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 180 x 75 x 95
Application areas
  • Car trunk
  • Back seat
  • Car seats
  • Footwell
  • Foot mats
  • Pet baskets and beds
  • Upholstery
  • Upholstered furniture
  • Mattresses
  • Household textiles, e.g. curtains or cushion covers
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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