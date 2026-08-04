Upholstery nozzle for pet hair
Extra wide upholstery nozzle for reliably removing dirt, especially animal hair, from car and home textiles with Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.
The upholstery nozzle achieves excellent cleaning results thanks to its manoeuvrable underside and four extra-wide thread lifters, which cling perfectly to the surface to be cleaned when vacuuming. As a result, dirt, especially animal hair, is quickly and reliably picked up from textile surfaces in the car and home. The upholstery nozzle has a generous working width of 180 millimetres and is suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.
Features and benefits
Extra-wide nozzle (working width 180 mm) with manoeuvrable underside and four extra-wide thread lifters
- Offers an improved cleaning performance and time savings compared to the standard upholstery nozzle.
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|NW 35
|Working width (mm)
|180
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|180 x 75 x 95
Application areas
- Car trunk
- Back seat
- Car seats
- Footwell
- Foot mats
- Pet baskets and beds
- Upholstery
- Upholstered furniture
- Mattresses
- Household textiles, e.g. curtains or cushion covers