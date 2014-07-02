VP 120, Vario Power Jet for K 2

Vario-Power spray lance: spray lance with infinitely variable pressure control from low-pressure detergent jet to high-pressure jet. Ideal for cleaning small areas around the home and garden. Suitable for walls. paths, fences or cars. Suitable for all Kärcher K2 series domestic pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Continuous adjustment
  • The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Low pressure - detergent jet
  • Continuously adjustable pressure regulation – from low pressure detergent jet to high-pressure jet.
Time saving
  • No need to change spray lance.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 445 x 42 x 42
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Façade
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Paths
  • Fences
  • Areas around the home and garden
