VP 160 vario power jet

Vario Power spray lance VP 160 for pressure washers in classes K 4 and K 5. Infinitely adjustable from low-pressure jet to high-pressure jet, simply by turning the spray lance.

The VP 160 Vario Power Jet offers infinitely variable pressure regulation, which can be adjusted by simply turning the spray lance, thus providing the right pressure setting for every application – from gentle to powerful. This noticeably increases your efficiency and work comfort in every application. Ideal for cleaning smaller areas around the home and garden, for example, for use on walls, paths, fences or vehicles. Suitable for all Kärcher K 4 and K 5 pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Infinitely variable pressure control by simply turning
  • Simple handling.
High-pressure to low-pressure jet
  • The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Time saving
  • No need to change spray lance.
Compatible with all Kärcher K 4 and K 5 pressure washers
  • Perfect for a retrofit upgrade. 
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 449 x 43 x 43

For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.

Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Small house facades
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Pathways around the house
  • Fences
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Areas around the home and garden
ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited