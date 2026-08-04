Wash brush
The wash brush for mobile cleaning removes stubborn dirt and is gentle on sensitive surfaces. Can be mounted directly on the trigger gun of the pressure washer.
With the all-purpose wash brush, even stubborn dirt is reliably loosened and washed away. The combination of pressure jet and soft bristles ensures an optimum cleaning effect while being gentle on sensitive surfaces. This makes the brush particularly versatile for quick and mobile cleaning of bicycles, children's toys or camping equipment, for example. Since water is only used when the trigger on the device is actuated, water consumption can be controlled very efficiently and individually. This also protects the battery and extends the runtime. An anti-slip profile on the handle ensures safe and comfortable operation. The ergonomic shape fits the hand perfectly. The wash brush is compatible with all OC 3 mobile outdoor cleaners.
Features and benefits
Extra long and soft bristlesGentle and at the same time effective cleaning. Dissolves even stubborn dirt and washes it away.
Ergonomic shape with anti-slip profileComfortable and easy to grip for safe and fatigue-free work. Low weight makes work comfortable.
Mountable on the trigger gunOne-hand operation for greater flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|271 x 75 x 184
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Tent/camping equipment
- Shoes/hiking boots
- Sports equipment (surfboard, kayak, stand-up paddle board)
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels