Water filter

Water filter protects pressure washer pumps against dirt particles from dirty water.

Water filter protects pressure washer pumps against dirt particles from dirty water. Filter extends the life of the pressure washer. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Protects the high-pressure pump against dirt particles from contaminated water
  • Increases pressure washer life
  • Contents always visible.
Easy removal of dirt particles
  • Washable
Specifications

Technical data

Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 117 x 50 x 50
Application areas
  • Filtration of dirt from water
