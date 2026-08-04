Wet/dry floor nozzle, Adv, DN 35, width 360 mm

For wet/dry cleaning: plastic Adv floor nozzle with width of 360 mm and nominal size of DN 35. Includes brush strips and squeegees that are easy to change.

With the Adv wet/dry floor nozzle in DN 35 made of robust plastic, liquids, coarse dirt and fine dust can be easily removed. The floor nozzle is 360 millimetres wide, includes side rollers and is suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The brush strips and squeegees can be changed quickly and easily using a clip.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Width (mm) 360
Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 360 x 220 x 90
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