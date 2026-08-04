Window nozzle

Window nozzle for very easy and deep cleaning of glass, windows or mirrors with the steam cleaner.

With the window nozzle glass surfaces can be easily cleaned with the steam cleaner without leaving any streaks. This extends not only the field of application of the Kärcher steam cleaners, but also ensures sparkling windows and mirrors.

Features and benefits
High-quality squeegee blade
  • Streak-free cleaning of glass, windows, mirrors and optimal removal of steam and the dirt.
Steam openings in the nozzle
  • The glass pane is vaporised which helps to optimally remove dirt.
Small and lightweight design
  • Simple handling for deep cleaning results.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 255 x 43 x 130
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Windows and glass surfaces
Accessories
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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