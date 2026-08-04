WV 5 charging station and replacement battery

Set comprising charging station and exchangeable battery for the WV 5 and WVP 10 Window Vacs.

Kit consisting of a charging station and spare battery for the WV 5 battery powered Window Vac. The spare battery and the complete battery powered Window Vac can both be charged and stored in the charging station.

Features and benefits
Replacement battery for endless cleaning
Convenient charger
Appropriate storage
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 200 x 132 x 50
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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For Professional Machines 

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(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

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For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

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Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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