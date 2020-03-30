A life for the big catch

In winter, the lobsters do not move much

The traps are lowered into the sea at various locations. The sonar on board provides information about the underwater landscape because it is better to leave traps in areas of water where the seafloor is hilly. “This is where the lobsters prefer to move about and they will simply walk into our traps,” explains Nick. But this only happens in summer when the water temperature reaches more than ten degrees, even at greater depths. “In winter, the lobsters all but stop moving,” says Nick. No wonder: at that point the water in the North Sea is rarely warmer than three or four degrees – the crustaceans are in survival mode.

Everything happens very quickly once Nick reaches one of his buoys. He pulls in the rope through a large slot. Roger and Josh are ready for the cages that their boss pulls out of the water. They are heaved onto a table and, while Roger uses his trained eye to select the brown crabs and lobsters that are suitable to go to the market, Josh takes a handful of dead fish from the crate and stuffs them into small bags in the traps.

They are to be used to attract the crustaceans. “Once the lobsters enter the traps because they have seen the fish, they cannot get back out again,” explains Nick. Inside, the traps are like a small labyrinth, and the lobsters cannot escape from the rearmost chamber.

While Roger throws the by-catch, such as mussels, starfish or other sea creatures, back into the water, Nick gets the next trap on board and Josh heaves the emptied cage to the adjacent free area. The traps are stacked here until the entire catch from one location has been gathered.