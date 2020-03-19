Floor cleaning: Advantages of mechanical cleaning with scrubbing machines

Advantages of mechanical cleaning

The advantage of mechanical cleaning over manual cleaning is that germs - for example by absorbing the dirt water - are permanently removed and cannot accumulate in a manual cleaning textile. This minimizes the risk of recontamination.

The risk of contamination via the hands is also reduced by contact-free cleaning. The use of cleaning machines also increases efficiency: Thanks to the higher area output, a larger area can be cleaned in a shorter time.

A further advantage: Detergent can be added precisely in the correct quantity thanks to dosing systems.

In addition, scrubber driers apply a much higher contact pressure to the surface to be cleaned. This also increases the cleaning performance compared to a mop.