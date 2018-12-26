FEELING COMFORTABLE WHEN TRAVELLING – WHO DOES THE CLEANING?

How does it work?

It's a bit like a sports event for the cleaning teams at airports once a plane has been released for cleaning. The same is true at Losch Airport Service Stuttgart GmbH. For the Airbus 320, six employees board at the rear entrance. Four of them prepare the rubbish in the passenger cabin for collection and place the belts on the seats. In the meantime, one employee cleans the kitchen and one cleans the rear toilets. Once the work is complete, a colleague performs the vacuuming with a cordless vacuum cleaner, two wipe the tables, one collects the rubbish and one cleans the front toilets. All of this needs to be finished in 15 minutes – in a worst-case scenario this takes place in parallel with the work of the catering team or the crew. Additional tasks, such as topping up the replacement materials in the toilets or the airline magazines in the seat pockets also need to be completed in this time.

Things are a bit more relaxed at night, when the aircraft are parked. Although, this is when the side walls, windows and hand luggage compartments need to be cleaned. The aircraft need to be prepared for external cleaning – numerous connections need to be taped over or sealed to prevent the penetration of water. Then, the steps are similar to a car wash, with foam to get rid of soiling, either in the washing bay or at separate washing stations.