It climbs steeply!

Welcome to Stoos!

Switzerland has countless wonderful mountain peaks and steep slopes. In Central Switzerland, around 45 minutes from Zurich, a world record has been broken. Since December, the new Stoos Mountain Railway carves a spectacular path from Schwyz in the valley up to the mountain village of Stoos, and makes its way up the mountain more steeply than any other funicular in the world.

The funicular manages an extraordinary 110% gradient, leaving the world’s steepest roads appearing pretty harmless in comparison. Baldwin Street in Dunedin, New Zealand, is top at 35%; San Francisco’s famous Lombard Street managed 27% before being replaced by a road with switchbacks.

"Safety is of course the most important thing,” Gregor Annen explains. For him, this also means that everything should be perfectly clean. For the last nine years, the 53-year-old has shouldered responsibility for the mountain railway’s operation, and has worked alongside the high-tech railway’s long conceptional phase. "The Stoos Railway is a technological wonder,” he says. "A masterly effort for all those involved.”