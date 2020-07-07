Cleaning, but thoroughly

Interview

Dr. Bösenkopf, we are living in fast-moving times. Phases of relaxation need to be deliberately planned. Why is it precisely cleaning that seems to offer this to many people?

In hectic daily life, people seek opportunities to relax. They suffer under the increasing demands in both their professional and private lives, the pressure of time, and the desire to fulfil themselves even under the difficult circumstances. This is where cleaning comes in. Neurobiologists have discovered that our brain releases endogenous reward substances when it is able to function routinely. Cleaning offers precisely that. It is concentrated on the moment, our mind becomes clear, and in addition our efforts are rewarded with a clean home. While cleaning, we are our own masters and can divide the work as we wish – the neuronal effort is minimal and our brain is relaxed. Cleaning, vacuuming etc. thus become a personal relaxation ritual for many people.

But cleaning does not automatically mean relaxation for everyone, even though almost all the participants in the study (92 per cent) attach importance to a clean home. From a psychological point of view, how can people motivate themselves for cleaning?

Our inner attitude to cleaning decides whether we perceive the activity as a necessary evil or as an opportunity for relaxation. It helps reluctant cleaners to see cleaning as a positive challenge that must be dealt with calmly. With a little practice, they too can find fulfilment in the household and appreciate cleanliness as a well-earned reward. Whoever is able to become fully absorbed in the activity can blank out problems and devote their full attention to the current action. Many people describe this state as a meditative cleaning experience, which can counteract stress and signs of fatigue.

In principle, the motivation for cleaning can vary greatly. For some it is the relaxing effect, for others cleanliness is itself the great incentive. The activity also gives many people a sense of certainty – they have the feeling that, with their external world, their "inner world" is also under control.

When the intention to clean meets hectic daily life, the dirty floor quickly becomes a symbol of admonishment and an additional stress factor. What can we do if our motivation is high but our time is limited?

Investigations show that stress is often not caused by external pressure, but is 70 per cent home-made. This is decided by our personality. Resilient people who accept stress not as pressure, but as a daily challenge, can solve the dilemma easily. They concentrate on what's feasible, and do not waste energy on self-criticism if their professional commitments leave little time for their housework.

People who are stressed out by the chaos at home should not feel sorry for themselves, but proceed strategically and consider very carefully which cleaning activities can be managed in how much time. With this attitude, cleaning becomes a positive experience.