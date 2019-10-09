Queen of the Wine Cellar

La Braccesca vineyard in Tuscany

It’s an extraordinarily beautiful morning. The mellow light is slowly spreading over the vineyard and the mist lies like a delicate veil over the slopes. The sun is shining discreetly in the background – unlike during the summer just gone, referred to as the “summer of the century”, when the exceptionally hot weather helped the grapes to mature.

Fiamma Cecchieri is contemplating this idyllic autumn scene. For her, this is the best time of the year. For the first time since the grape harvest, things have settled down again at La Braccesca. The picturesque vineyard is located in the south of Tuscany in one of the best wine regions of Italy, half an hour away from the medieval towns of Montepulcianoand Cortona.

Fiamma is an oenologist and is the cellar master for the long-standing, traditional estate, which cultivates vines for exquisite red wines on its historic slopes. “After the harvest, it feels like you have got to the top of a mountain and you can stop and enjoy the magnificent view,” says the 29-year-old as she opens the door to the winery.

Most of Fiamma’s time is spent in the cellars with the large stainless steel tanks or in the “barriccaia”, the barrique cellar where the fine wines mature in oak barrels. First thing in the morning, she checks the condition of the youngest wines in filled tanks.

Fiamma tastes each sample, evaluates her analyses and decides how to proceed. The expert has quickly gained respect in the male-dominated winegrowing world. In fact, her colleagues Matteo and Leonardo – who are currently decanting a tank – jokingly call her the queen of the cellar.