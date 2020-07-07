SUSTAINABLE DETERGENTS: FROM THE CONCEPT THROUGH TO SERIES PRODUCTION
Today detergents must meet many requirements. Ecologically sustainable process solutions are becoming increasingly important. Kärcher faces this challenge in the new chemical and test laboratories at the site in Winnenden. An overview of the development of sustainable detergents.
Requirements of a detergent
Today detergents must meet many requirements. They should effectively combat dirt, be efficient and not pose any risks to the users and the environment. Ecologically sustainable process solutions are becoming increasingly important, which, apart from the gentle handling of resources and materials, also bear in mind the chemical, water and energy efficiency together with the cleaning process as a whole. Kärcher faces this challenge in the new chemical and test laboratories at the site in Winnenden and thus takes another important step to combine quality, efficiency and sustainability. Kärcher detergents are very effective and take into account health, environment and economy.
How are sustainable and efficient detergents developed at Kärcher?
A detergent is a completely normal product. Right at the start is the product idea. Trends, standards, technologies and new business models demand new resource-conserving products and therefore have an impact on the development.
At Kärcher this traditionally extends from product concept and specifications to prototypes and reality check through to series production. For 40 years now Kärcher has been developing its detergents and is moving more and more towards sustainability and environmental compatibility: Kärcher detergents are very effective and take into account health, environment and economy.
Sustainability for detergents – Interview with Frank Ritscher, Head of Research and Development of Chemical Substances at Kärcher
Sustainable products for indoor cleaning
Our product line for building cleaners includes all concentrates and ready-to-use cleaners, which are required for indoor cleaning: sanitary deep cleaners, sanitary maintenance cleaners, surface cleaners, glass cleaners and floor cleaners. The products all have the EU eco-label and the Austrian eco-label. Some products are also certified by Nordic-Swan.