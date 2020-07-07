SUSTAINABLE DETERGENTS: FROM THE CONCEPT THROUGH TO SERIES PRODUCTION

Today detergents must meet many requirements. Ecologically sustainable process solutions are becoming increasingly important. Kärcher faces this challenge in the new chemical and test laboratories at the site in Winnenden. An overview of the development of sustainable detergents.

Kärcher test laboratory for detergents

Requirements of a detergent

Today detergents must meet many requirements. They should effectively combat dirt, be efficient and not pose any risks to the users and the environment. Ecologically sustainable process solutions are becoming increasingly important, which, apart from the gentle handling of resources and materials, also bear in mind the chemical, water and energy efficiency together with the cleaning process as a whole. Kärcher faces this challenge in the new chemical and test laboratories at the site in Winnenden and thus takes another important step to combine quality, efficiency and sustainability. Kärcher detergents are very effective and take into account health, environment and economy.

How are sustainable and efficient detergents developed at Kärcher?

A detergent is a completely normal product. Right at the start is the product idea. Trends, standards, technologies and new business models demand new resource-conserving products and therefore have an impact on the development.

At Kärcher this traditionally extends from product concept and specifications to prototypes and reality check through to series production. For 40 years now Kärcher has been developing its detergents and is moving more and more towards sustainability and environmental compatibility:

product definition phase of a detergent at Kärcher
 
concept phase of a detergent at Kärcher
 
Optimisation of cleaning product at Kärcher
 
Testing effectiveness of the cleaning product at Kärcher laboratory
 
Fine tuning phase of the detergent at Kärcher laboratory
 
reality check of the sustainable detergent at Kärcher
 
Final test phase of the detergent production at Kärcher
 
Market launch of a sustainable cleaning product of Kärcher
 
Series production of the sustainable Kärcher detergent
 

As is also normal for other products, the development process of the environmentally friendly detergent starts with the product definition phase. The central question is what the new detergent from Kärcher should do – for example, have biodegradable substances. Then these requirements are transferred to the chemists in a specification sheet by the product management.

product definition phase of a detergent at Kärcher

During the concept phase in the chemicals development department of the Kärcher Detergent Competence Centre, concept proposals are now presented and functional models for the sustainable product properties are compiled. Because the detergent must later fulfil other functions apart from the environmentally friendly aspects, such as dissolve oil, reduce the amount of foam or bind hardeners, in order to prevent the build-up of limescale.

concept phase of a detergent at Kärcher

 

The concept tool is continually optimised by the chemists at Kärcher with regard to sustainable quality and cleaning. The formula, sequence of the contents and the stability of the products have to be tested. The experts always have their eyes on the overall sustainability of the product.

When selecting raw materials four aspects must be right: product performance, degradability, sustainable production of raw materials and the raw material price. Raw materials that are hazardous to the aquatic environment or not biodegradable, suspected of being carcinogenic or genetically harmful or have other negative properties are generally not used.

There are now some powerful ingredients based on natural and renewable raw materials - such as sugar-based surfactants, natural solvents such as bioalcohol or natural acids

Optimisation of cleaning product at Kärcher

In the Kärcher lab the effectiveness of the ecological resource when cleaning is tested. Standard test dirt for household and industry is loosened from standard test panels with uniform pressure and at uniform speed. Firstly, individual contents are analysed here; secondly the entire product, which is made of up to thirty components.

Testing effectiveness of the cleaning product at Kärcher laboratory

If the concept was successfully tested taking into account the resource-conserving aspects, the process goes into the fine tuning phase. In this phase the new cleaning agent is defined in detail in the specification sheet for the final development.

Fine tuning phase of the detergent at Kärcher laboratory

In the following Kärcher reality check the capabilities of the sustainable detergent are tested outside the lab and the new product is used with a scrubber, mop, etc. For example, the cleaning performance, the correct amount of foam, the pH value and streaking in the cleaning application are examined here.

reality check of the sustainable detergent at Kärcher

The pilot production phase follows, where larger quantities of the sustainable cleaning agent are produced by Kärcher and presented to customers in the field test. This last endurance test also includes questions about the scent and feel of the product, in addition to the cleaning behaviour in daily use.

Final test phase of the detergent production at Kärcher

The final start-up phase is the market launch with series production of the new detergent on a sustainable basis.

Market launch of a sustainable cleaning product of Kärcher

 

For the series production Kärcher also attaches huge importance to the container. Because chemicals and packaging must match. In this way deformations after the diffusion of alcohol are avoided; the containers must also withstand drop tests.

Furthermore, many detergents are used in spray bottles, which must have ergonomic handling and prevent the inhalation of aerosols as far as possible. At Kärcher the containers are also tested and optimised in terms of sustainability. The container, lid and labels must be made from recyclable raw materials and contain the highest proportion of recyclate. Non-recyclable packaging, such as plastic composites, are excluded.

The focus is also on waste avoidance and energy efficiency: the production process is planned so that where possible no waste water arises. The pipes to the mixing vessels are rinsed with the water that is also included in the recipe. There is no need for separate cleaning of the pipes, i.e. water containing raw materials is not disposed of by Kärcher in sewage treatment plants. The production process uses as little energy as possible. Only the pumping of raw materials, the mixing in the mixing container, as well as the filling line, require energy. It is important to avoid products that are heated during production or whose raw materials must be made the right temperature before production. 

Read more in the interview below.

Series production of the sustainable Kärcher detergent

Sustainability for detergents – Interview with Frank Ritscher, Head of Research and Development of Chemical Substances at Kärcher

Frank Ritscher, Head of Research and Development of Chemical Substances at Kärcher

Sustainable products for indoor cleaning

Our product line for building cleaners includes all concentrates and ready-to-use cleaners, which are required for indoor cleaning: sanitary deep cleaners, sanitary maintenance cleaners, surface cleaners, glass cleaners and floor cleaners. The products all have the EU eco-label and the Austrian eco-label. Some products are also certified by Nordic-Swan.

CA 10 C     CA 20 C     CA 20 R     CA 30 C     CA 30 R     CA 40 R     CA 50 C

Cleaning of a sanitary room with a sustainable detergent of Kärcher
Detergents Home & Garden
Detergents Professional
