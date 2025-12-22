Battery-power vacuum cleaner KVA 2

The KVA 2 cordless vacuum cleaner: experience a new level of cleaning convenience! This compact vacuum cleaner combines outstanding performance with a user-friendly design for a spotlessly clean home. Maximum performance despite compact proportions! The optimised sealing of the KVA 2 ensures superior dust pick-up on all types of floor. Three cleaning modes adapt to every challenge, from quick spot cleaning to thorough removal of ingrained dirt. Weighing in at only approx. 2.1 kilograms, it is a real lightweight contender, ideal for effortless cleaning – even overhead. The 180° swivel joint makes it extremely manoeuvrable. Ultra-quiet vacuuming at less than 78 dB for maximum comfort. The multi-stage HEPA filter system ensures healthy indoor air by filtering out 99.9 percent of particles (tested in accordance with EN IEC 62885-4:2020/A1:2023) and guarantees clean exhaust air – making it an ideal choice for allergy sufferers. For maximum flexibility and convenience, the KVA 2 can be charged via USB-C. The scope of supply includes a crevice nozzle, a soft dusting brush and a wall bracket. The KVA 2: your perfect partner for a clean home.

Features and benefits
Weighs just 2.1 kg for effortless cleaning – even overhead or on stairs. Light as a feather at approx. 1.3 kg in handheld vacuum cleaner mode – ideal for cleaning furniture and hard-to-reach areas. Simple and intuitive handling with a sleek design.
Ultimate manoeuvrability for fast and efficient cleaning. Effortless to manoeuvre around furniture and gives hard-to-reach areas a thorough clean. Next-level convenience and flexibility.
Breathe freely: with the HEPA filter keeping indoor air clean and healthy. Traps 99.9% of particles (tested according to EN IEC 62885-4:2020/A1:2023) – ideal for allergy sufferers. For a hygienic and clean home – free from dust and allergens.
Efficient turbo brush
  • Cutting-edge floor nozzle technology with electric drive for thorough cleaning performance on every type of floor.
  • The perfectly designed seal ensures maximum suction power and efficient dirt removal – even when faced with stubborn dirt.
  • Picks up pet hair, dust and coarse dirt from carpets, hard floors and upholstery with ease.
High-speed BLDC motor – powerful and durable
  • Impressive cleaning performance thanks to high speeds and optimum suction power.
  • Brushless drive for durability and reliability – increasing the service life of your vacuum cleaner.
Ultra-quiet cleaning (max. 78 dB)
  • Ultra-quiet vacuuming with a maximum of 78 dB – for a relaxed atmosphere.
  • Ideal for households with children and pets – no unnecessary disruption from noise.
Three cleaning modes – flexible and efficient
  • Adapts to different floors and different levels of soiling for optimum cleaning results.
  • Min mode for energy savings and up to 40 mins runtime.
  • Maximum power for stubborn dirt – for a sparkling clean result.
USB-C charging for added convenience
  • Compatible with most battery chargers – for more flexibility and convenience when charging your vacuum cleaner.
  • No more tangled cables – simple and practical.
  • The use of universal charging cables means faster charging times and less electrical waste.
Fully equipped – versatile and space-saving
  • Extensive range of accessories: crevice nozzle, soft dusting brush and wall bracket – everything you need for cleaning at home.
  • Space-saving storage – ideal for small flats or wherever space is at a premium.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Voltage (V) 100 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Sound power level (dB(A)) < 78
Container capacity (ml) 600
Run time per battery charge (/min) eco!efficiency mode: / approx. 40 Normal mode: / approx. 20 Boost mode: / approx. 9
Battery charging time with standard charger (min) 240
Weight without accessories (kg) 2.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1100 x 250 x 224

Scope of supply

  • HEPA filter type: HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1882:1998)
  • High efficiency filter: 1 Piece(s)
  • Crevice nozzle
  • 2-in-1 Furniture nozzle
  • Small wall bracket

Equipment

  • Battery charger: 5 V - 12 V USB-C charging cable + adapter (1 piece each)
  • Bagless filter system
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Carpet
  • Even stubborn dirt
  • Light dirt
  • Coarse dirt
  • Fine dirt
  • Dry dirt
  • Pet hair
Accessories
