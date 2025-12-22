Universal hose repair unit

Universal hose repair unit for all common garden hoses. For connecting or repairing two pieces of hose. Ergonomic design for easy handling.

Intact tap adapters, hose connectors and hoses are the basis of effective watering. Kärcher therefore offers an entire range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, the Universal hose mender. The Universal hose mender can be used for all common garden hoses and stands out with its ergonomic design for easy handling. The ideal solution for connecting or repairing two hose pieces. The Universal hose mender is compatible with the three most common hose diameters.

Features and benefits
Ergonomic design
  • For easy handling.
Can be used anywhere
  • Suitable for all standard garden hoses.
For connection or repair of 2 hoses
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 65 x 39 x 39
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
