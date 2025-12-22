PrimoFlex® Premium hose 1/2" - 20 m
20 m PrimoFlex® Premium quality garden hose (1/2"). With patented dual-reinforcement technology. Contains no substances that are harmful to health. Bursting pressure: 50 bar. High temperature resistance from -20 to 65 °C.
The PrimoFlex® Premium quality hose, which measures 1/2" in diameter and 20 m in length, is perfect for watering areas and gardens of any size. The twist-resistant, five-layer garden hose features patented dual-reinforcement technology. The unique strengthening mesh enables this hose to withstand extremely high pressures – the bursting pressure is 50 bar. The quality hose is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to health. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. The hose also boasts an impressive temperature resistance of between -20 and 65 °C. We offer an 18-year guarantee for this garden hose. Kärcher PrimoFlex® Premium quality hoses are distinguished by maximum robustness, flexibility and kink resistance, having been designed with both form and function in mind. Our multi-layer PrimoFlex® Premium hoses contain yellow DuPont™ Kevlar® fibres. Use of this material is an unmistakable hallmark of our hoses, highlighting their sturdiness and substantiating our quality claim.
Features and benefits
18-year guarantee
- Guaranteed durability
5 layers
- Resistant to kinks.
Bursting pressure 50 bar
- Guaranteed ruggedness.
Extremely flexible, kink-resistant and resistant to twisting
- For easy handling.
High temperature resistance from -20 to +65°C
- Guaranteed ruggedness.
Free from cadmium, barium and lead
- Poses no risk to health or the environment
Opaque middle layer prevents algae formation inside the hose
- Long-lasting
Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %) quality garden hose
- Poses no risk to health or the environment
Innovative braided weave with yellow DuPont™ Kevlar® fibres.
- High resistance and quality
Weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer
- Guaranteed ruggedness and durability.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″
|Hose length (m)
|20
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|3.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|285 x 285 x 125
DuPont™ and Kevlar® are registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment