PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110, 20l

For protection against lime deposits in the heating coil system (up to 150 °C) of hot water high-pressure cleaners. Ideal for use with medium to hard water.

With the special PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 for use in applications with medium to hard water, hot water high-pressure cleaners and their most important components as well as water-conducting parts are reliably protected against lime deposits. As a result, the water flow through the heating coil is ensured and the unit performance remains constant, while users can save energy and massively reduce maintenance costs for time-consuming decalcification measures at the same time. The PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 is HACCP-compliant and therefore suitable for use in food-processing companies.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 9
Weight (kg) 20.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 21.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 230 x 250 x 420
PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110, 20l
PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110, 20l
PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110, 20l
Application areas
  • Transport and machines
  • Car/engine wash
  • Degreasing, phosphating
  • Surface degreasing
  • Machine maintenance, limescale protection
Accessories
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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