SE Crevice Nozzle
The practical spray extraction crevice nozzle accessory for spray extraction cleaners enables cleaning in hard-to-reach places, narrow spaces of upholstered furniture, or in the car.
The handy spray extraction crevice nozzle is a practical accessory for spray extraction cleaning in hard-to-reach places and narrow gaps, suitable for the Kärcher SE 4 Select. On upholstered furniture and in the car, the best cleaning results are achieved even more conveniently and effortlessly. The narrow nozzle sprays cleaning solution deep into fibres under high pressure and sucks it back up along with the loosened dirt. Dirt and odours are removed effectively.
Features and benefits
Suitable for the Kärcher spray extraction cleaner SE 4 Select
Spray extraction function
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|241 x 44 x 65