VP 135 Vario Power Jet
Vario Power spray lance VP 135 for pressure washers in classes K 2 and K 3. Infinitely adjustable from low-pressure jet to high-pressure jet, simply by turning the spray lance.
The VP 135 Vario Power Jet offers infinitely variable pressure regulation, which can be adjusted by simply turning the spray lance, thus providing the right pressure setting for every application – from gentle to powerful. Ideal for efficient and convenient cleaning of smaller areas around the home and garden, for example, for use on walls, paths, fences or vehicles. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 and K 3 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Time saving
- No need to change spray lance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|449 x 43 x 43
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Application areas
- Vehicles
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Areas around the home and garden