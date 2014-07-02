Floor Care for sealed parquet / laminate / cork RM 531, 1l

The Kärcher floor cleaner for sealed parquet, laminate and cork helos you achieve the optimum care and protection for parquet, laminate and cork floors. Traces are removed, the protective film is renewed and the floor is left with a silky shine. Leave your floors for 24 hours to harden, do not apply water, move furniture or walk over the floor in shoes. Store in a frost-free place.