Natural Bike Cleaner, 500ml
From handlebars to tyres, this Natual Bike cleaner is perfect for an all-round bike clean. The formula is gentle on materials yet effective at removing dirt.
For a new clean look, the Kärcher Natural Bike Cleaner is perfect at removing dirt from your bike. With a formula made from 99% nature-based ingredients, this bike cleaner gently removes dirt and grime from every part of your bike – even on delicate materials like carbon and aluminum. Simple and efficient thanks to the ergonomic spray head ensuring an even spray pattern and low product consumption, making it sustainable to use as and when you need it. This cleaner has been specifically developed for the daily cleaning of bikes, including e-bikes and mountain bikes.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.4
Product
- Made from over 99% nautre-based ingredients, the formula effectively removes dirt typically found on bikes, such as dirt, mud, etc.
- The detergent does not contain any acids, solvents, colourants, fragrances or silicones.
- The formula is compatible with delicate materials such as carbon, aluminium and rubber.
- Made with 100% plant-based cleaning agents.
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic.
- Ergonomic spray head with an even spray pattern for precise application and low product consumption.
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
Videos
Application areas
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes