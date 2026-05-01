For a new clean look, the Kärcher Natural Bike Cleaner is perfect at removing dirt from your bike. With a formula made from 99% nature-based ingredients, this bike cleaner gently removes dirt and grime from every part of your bike – even on delicate materials like carbon and aluminum. Simple and efficient thanks to the ergonomic spray head ensuring an even spray pattern and low product consumption, making it sustainable to use as and when you need it. This cleaner has been specifically developed for the daily cleaning of bikes, including e-bikes and mountain bikes.